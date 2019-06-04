Eden Hazard has been tipped to make a blockbuster move to Real Madrid this summer.

The Chelsea forward has spent the last seven seasons at Stamford Bridge and is now recognised as one of the best footballers in the world.

Arguably, the Belgian has far outgrown the Blues and deserves a move to the biggest club in Europe.

After all, he's won pretty much everything on offer in England.

Hazard is a two-time Premier League champion and he's also won both the FA Cup and League Cup.

On top of that, he guided Chelsea to Europa League glory for the second time last week, scoring a brace in the final against Arsenal.

His double in the 4-1 win has been hailed as the perfect goodbye, with Hazard all but confirming his exit shortly after the final.

"I have made my decision already and now I'm waiting on both clubs," He said in Baku Olympic Stadium.

"I think it is goodbye, but in football, you never know."

Despite a move looking very likely, the latest reports suggest that there is still a fair amount to negotiate.

According to Goal, Chelsea and Real Madrid are still quite far apart in their valuation of the player - £26 million apart to be precise.

"Chelsea's ideal scenario would see Hazard snapped up for £115m, while Madrid hope to pay closer to £89m," the report reads.

After months of speculation, Hazard and Real are hoping to get the deal tied up quickly, but there is still work to do, with the London club refusing to budge on their asking price as of now.

But, despite the current issues, "there is a firm expectation that a deal will inevitably be done".

Interestingly, the report adds that Los Blancos tried to include Mateo Kovacic in Hazard's negotiations, but Chelsea wanted to do the deal separately.

The Croatian midfielder is one player they would be allowed to sign despite a potential transfer ban - but the London club would need to wrap everything up before his loan deal expires.

Right now though, Hazard is the clear priority for both clubs, but it seems they've not quite reached a deal just yet.