Neymar's world-record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain hasn't exactly worked out the way he would have wanted.

After leaving Barcelona in the summer of 2017, the Brazilian has won back-to-back Ligue 1 titles, as well as a French Cup.

But he's failed to inspire PSG to Champions League glory and has also been sidelined for long spells due to injury.

Multiple reports over the past 12 months have suggested that Neymar is unsettled in the French capital and with the transfer window now open, that talk has heightened.

So much so, that RMC Sport believe that he could soon be on his way back to Barcelona.

The Spanish outlet are reporting, per the Mirror, that Lionel Messi has personally urged his club to re-sign the Brazilian, rather than pushing to bring Antoine Griezmann to Camp Nou.

Griezmann himself has been heavily linked with the La Liga champions after confirming his Atletico Madrid exit, but he may not be the priority anymore.

The RMC report states that Barca have listened to Messi and have already approached PSG in an attempt re-sign Neymar.

However, PSG president Nasser bin Ghanim Al-Khelaifi has told the Catalan club he is not for sale.

Despite ditching Barca two years ago, it seems that Neymar is still very much on good terms with his former teammates.

Last week, during a rare interview, Messi revealed that he and Luis Suarez are still in regular contact with the 27-year-old on WhatsApp.

"I have a group on WhatsApp where we are - Suarez, Neymar and me," Messi told Fox Sports Argentina.

"Neymar is a phenomenon and yes, we continue to talk. The name of the group has something to do with South America… 'The Three Sudacas' or something like that."

Messi has a massive impact on the pitch and if his word carries similar weight behind-the-scenes at Barca, Neymar could well be on his way back.