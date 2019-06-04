Football

Wijnaldum and Van Dijk.

Georginio Wijnaldum and Virgil van Dijk given superb reception by Dutch teammates

No matter what this Liverpool squad do between now and the end of their career, they will always be remembered for what they achieved on June 1.

Jurgen Klopp’s men beat Tottenham in Madrid to lift their sixth European Cup and will go down in club history as legends.

While many Liverpool fans are probably still nursing their hangovers after a weekend of celebrating, some players will be back playing football this week.

On Thursday night, England face Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League semi-final in Portugal.

Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez will have to forget all about their Champions League triumph as they join Gareth Southgate’s squad looking for more glory.

But Netherlands are in a similar position with the victorious Georginio Wijnaldum and Virgil van Dijk arriving late to their preparations.

And late on Monday night, the Dutch duo strolled into their national side’s hotel and were given an amazing reception.

The entire squad and coaching staff were stood in the foyer and gave an almighty cheer when they walked into the room.

They were then applauded and congratulated individually by each member of the squad.

Class.

They then broke into Liverpool’s Wijnaldum chant:

A reception they fully deserved.

Ronaldo Koeman may be a former Everton manager but the Dutch boss clearly doesn’t begrudge Liverpool their triumph.

In fact, earlier in the day, Koeman suggested that Van Dijk now deserves to win the Ballon d’Or ahead of Lionel Messi.

"He deserves to win the Ballon d'Or," Koeman said.

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

"It's usually handed to players who make or create decisive goals, but if there ever is a time to give it to a defender, it is now.

"In my opinion Messi is the best player but I also think you should win big trophies with your team to be a contestant."

