Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was one of three players to share the Premier League Golden Boot this season.

He scored 22 goals throughout the campaign, finishing joint top-scorer with Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

For all his goals though, Aubameyang couldn't help Arsenal to anything more than a disappointing season.

The Gunners finished fifth in the league, meaning they failed to qualify for the Champions League through domestic performance.

They did have a chance to enter through winning the Europa League but were smashed 4-1 by rivals Chelsea - meaning they ended the season with no silverware once again.

Bearing in mind Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have formed quite a strong strike partnership, Arsenal's finish will be a huge disappointment.

Unsurprisingly, the Gabonese striker has attracted some interest following his impressive goalscoring campaign.

According to the Times, Arsenal could face a battle to keep Aubameyang, with two Chinese clubs trying to sign him - by offering to pay him nearly £300,000-a-week.

The report states that those clubs are thought to be Guangzhou Evergrande and Shanghai SIPG, who have been encouraged to approach the player as Arsenal need to cut costs ahead of next season.

Failure to qualify for the Champions League means the Gunners have missed out on an awful lot of money - and their transfer kitty will now need to be funded by player sales.

Per the Mirror, the board have already warned players that they will be sold if they don't commit their long-term future to the club.

Aubameyang, now 29, has two years left on his current deal, which sees him earn £190,000-a-week and the two Chinese Super League clubs have offered him over £100,000 per week more than that.

But the striker, who was signed in January 2018, is one of Arsenal's most important players and Unai Emery will be reluctant to let him go this summer, even though lucrative offers have come in.