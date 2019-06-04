Football

From tears of pain in 2018 to tears of joy in 2019, Mohamed Salah exorcised his demons in the Champions League final.

In Kiev 12 months ago, Salah was forced off after half an hour following some robust defending from Sergio Ramos.

But it took the Egyptian just two minutes to get himself on the scoresheet in Madrid against Tottenham, firing home an early penalty.

Divock Origi late strike ensured that Jurgen Klopp’s side would fully banish memories of last season’s final.

After the match in an interview with BT Sport, Salah could barely believe that he and his side had just won the biggest prize in club football.

“Honestly I don't know what to say,” he said.

“Everybody's happy now, we've won the final. It's our second final in a row, and I got to play 90 minutes finally.

“There wasn't one great individual performance for anyone, but all the team were brilliant tonight. Congratulations to all of us and all the fans around the world.

FBL-EUR-C1-ENG-LIVERPOOL-TROPHY-PARADE

“I sacrificed a lot in my career, especially to leave my parents in Cairo to play football.

“To be an Egyptian in the Champions League, it's unbelievable. I'm very glad for that.”

But that wasn’t the only on-pitch interview Salah gave at full-time.

A short clip has emerged of the former Chelsea and Roma player talking to a female reporter.

As Liverpool fans celebrated in the Wanda Metropolitano, the reporter had to lean in to make herself heard when asking Salah a question.

But the Liverpool star misread the situation and thought she was attempted to kiss him on the cheek, resulting in him backing away immediately and putting his hand up.

Brilliant.

