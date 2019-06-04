Promoter Eddie Hearn plans to lure Andy Ruiz Jr to the UK for a rematch with Anthony Joshua.

The new IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion caused one of the biggest upsets in heavyweight history on Saturday night at New York’s Madison Square Garden, where he stunned Joshua to stop him in the seventh round.

A rematch clause is likely to be exercised for a date in November or December – when Joshua had already planned to again fight in the event of victory – but where his unsuccessful United States debut had been intended to continue building his profile, it is where he remains undefeated that the rematch is likely to be staged.

Joshua’s previous fight had been at Wembley Stadium, but its lack of a roof and the UK winter is likely to rule out a return there. The roof at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium therefore makes a third fight there probable, as is a return to an indoor arena such as London’s O2.

“We didn’t know what was coming next, in November, December, now we do,” said Hearn. “But there’s a lot of pressure on that fight; the rematch is huge.

“For me, it should be the UK, but we’ll sit down as a team and look at everything.

“I know it didn’t go our way but we said we wanted to create a night that people would remember for a long time; unfortunately they’ll remember it for a shock defeat and an incredible night of boxing.

“But that’s OK; revenge will be sweet and I believe he’ll get it.”

The dust is firmly settling after a shock evening in America, but questions still remain over AJ's head about his fitness and wellbeing going into the fight.

A lot of fans have been saying he wasn't 100% and shouldn't have been fighting at all, but Hearn has put some of those rumours to bed.

The three rumours that the promoter has officially put to bed are: AJ had concussion going into the fight, he was knocked out in sparring, and he suffered a pre-fight panic attack.

All three had been suggested by fight fans, but it seems none of them are accurate, well, according to Hearn that is.

Maybe it was just a bad night at the office after all.