Yes, you really did read the headline correctly.

Mohamed Salah has been in remarkable form since signing for Liverpool in 2018, but reports in Spain have stunningly suggested that Manchester United are 'monitoring' his situation.

It seems few transfer windows go by without Salah being linked to a sensational move and just like his striker partner Sadio Mane, Real Madrid tend to be the club that are name-dropped.

However, with Los Blancos sniffing around for Eden Hazard's signature, perhaps it has opened the door for other clubs to test Salah's loyalty to the Anfield club.

It definitely appears unlikely, but that was the news painted all across the front cover of Spanish publication AS - one of the more reliable sources in Iberia - earlier in the week.

Salah coy on his future

Salah had just recently scored the opening goal in the Champions League final, converting his penalty against Tottenham, and expressed a desire for Premier League glory next season.

After the game, Salah was quizzed about his future and remained coy on the topic by responding: "I do not want to discuss my future now."

Nevertheless, if AS are to be believed, the Egyptian has become the focus of numerous European clubs with United, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid outlined as those involved.

Interest from Man Utd?

It certainly seems an ambitious attempt from the Red Devils, especially when you consider they find themselves in a far less favourable position than Liverpool.

While Liverpool were collecting their sixth European Cup, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men were mulling over their sixth place finish in the Premier League.

That's not to mention the fact Liverpool are playing Champions League as opposed to Europa League football and that the Reds have a far superior squad at the moment.

For whatever reason, though, it seems Ed Woodward is feeling ambitious and United fans will likely roll their eyes at what seems another bizarre transfer strategy.

Sure, maybe it is foreseeable that Salah could leave Liverpool, but would he really do so for a team they are repeatedly humbling in the Premier League right now?

It begs the question as to whether Bayern or Real would be of more interest to the 26-year-old, but things are going so well at Liverpool that that seems unlikely for this summer at least.

There's a real feeling that the floodgates could open now that Jurgen Klopp has won his first trophy on Merseyside and surely Salah will want to be a part of the project.

He has become such a hero at Liverpool that surely all United will find from their 'monitoring' is a very happy player with a European title to his name.

Do you think Salah would leave Liverpool for a rival club? Have your say in the comments section below.