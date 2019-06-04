Rey Mysterio's first-ever reign as United States Champion has officially ended before it even really began.

After losing in one minute to Samoa Joe at WrestleMania 35, former world champion Mysterio bagged himself a rematch at Money In The Bank, and it was only marginally longer than their original.

It looked as though during their match that Joe had suffered the bad injury as he was bleeding from a very early stage.

Infact the broken nose Joe suffered was the reason why their match was cut short to just three minutes long, where Mysterio became the new champion.

But it turns out that the Master of the 619 also hurt himself and he revealed on Instagram a few weeks back that it was a separation of the AC joint that was causing him pain.

That was being treated non-surgically but it doesn't seem to have done the trick, as Mysterio turned up to Raw in a sling to relinquish his title as advertised from last week.

He wouldn't have to drop it if he wasn't out for longer than a month, so we can assume that Rey needs to go under the knife to fix his problem.

Nevertheless, Mysterio didn't just vacate the strap - he handed it back to Joe.

WWE could have held a tournament to include the likes of Ricochet, Cesaro amongst other talents but in an unprecedented move, it was simply handed back to the former champion on a plate.

Not one to take things gracefully though, the Samoan Submission Machine locked Mysterio in a Coquina Clutch just to remind him who the new champion is.

Hopefully Rey recovers quickly as he can be a vital cog in the mid-card scene, but it does feel like lazy booking to just hand Joe the belt back.

An aforementioned elimination tournament could've brought out the best in a lot of talent, and stars like Cedric Alexander and EC3 who have currently been underused could've gotten some exposure.

But for now it looks like Joe will move on until Mysterio is ready to return.