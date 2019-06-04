Barcelona are getting set for a summer clearout after what some are calling a disappointing season.

The Blaugrana did successfully defend their La Liga title but eventually came up short after dreaming of the treble.

A shocking 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield ended any hopes of Champions League glory, while Valencia beat Lionel Messi and co. in the Copa del Rey final.

It's crazy to think that winning the league isn't considered a massively successful season and Ernesto Valverde's job is far from safe.

But he's not the only one in trouble.

According to the latest reports, Barca have put seven players on the transfer market.

Per Mundo Deportivo, Philippe Coutinho, Andre Gomes, Jasper Cillessen, Malcom, Denis Suarez, Rafinha and Marc Cucurella are all deemed surplus to requirements at Camp Nou.

Barca are hoping that the extensive summer clearout will raise around £300 million to help rebuild their squad into one that can bring back Champions League next season.

Unsurprisingly, Coutinho is expected to fetch most of that figure and although the La Liga champs are willing to sell him, any club will have to pay around £100 million.

The Brazilian joined Barca just a year and a half ago, but it seems his time in Spain could well be up - and a move back to the Premier League has been reported.

Malcom is expected to be the second most expensive player on the transfer list, with an asking price of £31 million, according to Mundo.

The Spanish paper also notes that Cillessen will cost £26 million, Rafinha £13 million, Gomes £22 million, Suarez £17 million and Cucurella £9 million.

With Barca targeting the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Antoine Griezmann this summer, it's essential that the club sells these seven players to free up the money required.