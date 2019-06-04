Saturday evening was a night in which everyone expected Tottenham vs Liverpool in the Champions League final to dominate the headlines, that was until Andy Ruiz Jr’s stunning knockdown of Anthony Joshua a mere hours later.

Ruiz landed multiple heavy blows to the previously undefeated heavyweight champion, and knocked AJ down a shocking four times before the referee stopped the fight.

As a result, Ruiz claimed all four of AJ's title belts in one of the biggest sporting upsets of all time.

Joshua never quite looked right during the fight, but many may also be baffled by his charisma before the fight.

The Brit’s actions were strange, hardly moving, even looking a bit dazed before the bell was even rung.

Now, a video of AJ in his corner has emerged and it's clear he's not 100%, with one of his team members having a hand on his head for the whole length of the footage.

Everyone in the crowd at Madison Square Garden expected an early knockout from a man who had KO’d all but one of his opponents before Saturday evening.

It looked destined to go that way in the third round when Joshua dropped Ruiz to the canvas for the first time in his career.

Ruiz, however, picked himself up and then fought back to knock AJ to the deck twice in the same round, a round now regarded as one of the best in boxing history.

AJ never recovered, he was shaky and rattled, staring down the barrel of defeat. He was all over the place.

Does the new footage explain why AJ he never recovered?

It begs the question whether Joshua was ever in the right mindset and whether he was actually in the right condition to fight on Saturday.

The defeat for AJ may well have cost him a shot at one of the big money fights for now, but the rematch with Ruiz couldn’t be more fascinating. If we see the same body language and approach, it could spell the end of Joshua’s boxing career - at least at the very top of the division.