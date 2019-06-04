Football

Jovic has been one of the biggest stars in Europe this season..

Real Madrid have completed the signing of Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt

Luka Jovic has officially completed his move to Real Madrid.

A statement from Los Blancos explained: "Real Madrid C. F. and Eintracht Frankfurt have agreed the transfer of player Luka Jović, awaiting the medical examination.

"The player remains linked to the club during the next six seasons, until June 30, 2025."

Jovic will be leaving Eintracht Frankfurt after an incredibly successful season and the German club expressed their sadness that the Serbian was leaving the club.

They wrote on their website: "Sporty, Luka Jovic is a big loss for us. His explosiveness and scoring skills have spread throughout Europe and we've benefited not only from his goals over the past two years.

"But for us it was clear that there is a financial pain threshold. For Eintracht Frankfurt this is a good and important transfer.

"We wish Luka only the best for his future. He has the best qualifications for a great career. And we are proud that we were able to support him along the way. 

