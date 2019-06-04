The Undertaker was once a very mysterious character and he always kept kayfabe wherever he was.

On special episodes such as the Eddie Guerrero memorial of Raw in 2005, he didn't appear on stage to protect his character which was the norm for him.

Things have changed in the modern day though, and The Deadman even opened his own Twitter and Instagram accounts in the past year.

He's even been advertising brands on Instagram - that's when you know kayfabe is well and truly dead.

One thing that hasn't been kept much of a secret is his relationship with former WWE superstar Michelle McCool.

Taker and McCool married in 2010, but less than a year later McCool had retired from wrestling, and then the following year in 2012 she and The Deadman had their first child together.

McCool told Lillian Garcia on her Chasing Glory podcast that other female superstars told her that it was incredibly rare for Taker to talk to any of the divas, but he made the effort to talk to her and looked after her during a 2007 WWE European tour when she fell ill.

But it was that relationship which changed things for her in the company, and she was becoming deeply unhappy shortly before she had her final match as a full-time superstar in 2011.

"I can literally count, on one, maybe one and a half hands, how many people treated me the same from WWE pre-Mark [Calaway, real name of The Undertaker] and post-Mark," McCool told Garcia, per Cageside Seats.

"And news flash, Michelle McCool didn’t change. I’m still me. So, there were a ton of people that now found out I was dating Mark, ‘Oh, I better change my tune and be super nice.’ And ya know, I’m not that type, I’m gonna call you for it, because I haven’t changed. I’m not acting any different. Like don’t treat me any different.

"I think it says more about the people that see it that way, just because I personally wouldn’t treat somebody like that. But on the bright side, it also shows you who your true friends are.

"Leaving was tough because it got to a point where - I was dealing with so much, mostly being Undertaker’s girlfriend while I was on TV.

"There was even a writer who threw the papers up one day and said, ‘Why don’t we just call it the Michelle McCool and Undertaker show.’

"I went to Vince [McMahon] on numerous occasions and said, ‘I don’t want to hate something that I grew up loving so much. The longer I stay, the more I get this sour taste in my mouth.’”

The nature of WWE being the way it is there was bound to be talk backstage of her relationship with an industry legend, and you can also see why she wanted to leave.