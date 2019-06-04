Liverpool had gone more than seven years without a trophy before their Champions League final triumph against Tottenham in Madrid.

Back in February 2012, Liverpool scraped past Championship side Cardiff on penalties to lift the League Cup.

That trophy win couldn’t have been more underwhelming.

But it was so long ago that Jordan Henderson is the only surviving member still at Anfield from that day.

That means Henderson is the only Liverpool to have won a trophy with the club.

And that gave the Liverpool captain a special privilege - the ability to touch the famous ‘This is Anfield’ sign before walking out onto the pitch.

When Jurgen Klopp arrived he told his players that they were banned from touching the sign until they’ve won a trophy at the club.

"I've told my players not to touch the 'This Is Anfield' sign until they win something," he said in 2016.

"It's a sign of respect. I touched it when I was manager of Borussia Dortmund but we lost 4-0.

"I will start touching it when Liverpool have won something. This is a really big club and the history is a mountain."

But after numerous near-misses in the league and cup final defeats, Liverpool’s drought is finally over.

Don’t be surprised to see the entire Liverpool squad queuing up to touch the sign ahead of their first home game of next season.

But Klopp has promised fans that this European victory is just the start for this group of players.

“Now we have won something and we will carry on. We want to win things, 100 per cent. This is only the start for this group.