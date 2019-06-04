On March 5, 2016, Nate Diaz shocked the world by defeating Conor McGregor, in a bout that took place on just 11 days notice for the Stockton-born fighter.

Originally scheduled to face Rafael dos Anjos, McGregor took a fight against Diaz instead but at the 170 pound limit, as opposed to the lightweight scrap he was supposed to take against the Brazilian.

And in the second round of their fight, Diaz tapped the Notorious out courtesy of a rear-naked choke, giving McGregor the first loss of his UFC career.

It was the first time fans had seen the Irishman look vulnerable at all and he was not only beaten, but there was almost a sense of an invincibility cloak being broken.

McGregor got a chance to avenge that defeat in August of 2016 though, again at welterweight, and got his revenge in a majority decision win, a result that Diaz believes was unfair to this very day.

With McGregor 'retiring' from the sport a few months ago, only to reverse his decision some weeks later, it got fans talking over who his next opponent will be when he finally decides to return to the Octagon.

A rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov has been mooted but he has plans to unify the lightweight division in September against Dustin Poirier.

Plans to fight Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone reportedly could not be finalized, and of course the name of Diaz was brought up for a potential trilogy bout.

That's not one that interests the Californian though.

”I’m not interested in it at all,” Diaz told Ariel Helwani, per MMA Mania.

“I’m interested in winners. He lost his last fight, and I won my last fight. You think I’m trying to fight someone who just got his ass beat all over the place? I’m a black belt in jiu-jitsu, that s**t wouldn’t happen to me."

Diaz was also agitated at the fact he felt disrespected by the UFC after his loss to McGregor, as they gave him a shot at the welterweight championship and Diaz got nothing.

”Conor’s ass was really disappointing to me, because what happened was, like I said, I didn’t lose that fight.

"And then they gave him the easy Eddie Alvarez fight, and then he won the title. So I beat him after he won the 145 title and before he won the 155 title, and then he fought Floyd Mayweather. And they’re just dissing me saying I’m turning down fights.”

You can see now why he doesn't want to trade blows with McGregor again, and can you blame him?

Diaz's return is currently scheduled to be in August against Anthony Pettis, who has just come off the back of a sensational victory over Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson.

A victory for either man will propel them into the mix for a shot at Kamaru Usman's belt - which would be worth more to Diaz's legacy than a third fight with the fighting pride of Ireland.