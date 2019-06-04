To say Liverpool got their money's worth with Mohamed Salah would be quite the understatement.

The Egyptian's transfer value has gone through the ceiling since Liverpool snapped him up for less than £40 million and his contribution on the pitch simply cannot be played down.

There were questions over whether Salah could perform in English football after his disappointing spell with Chelsea, but it took him a matter of weeks to prove everybody wrong.

Salah romped his way to the Golden Boot by breaking the Premier League record for the most goals in a season, before retaining the award with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sadio Mane.

There was to be no trophies during his debut campaign, but that all changed in his second season as he scored the opening goal in a Champions League final win over Tottenham.

Salah's incredible Liverpool record

As a result, Salah is well on his way to being considered one of Liverpool's greatest ever players in the Premier League era - and for good reason at that.

The fact he hasn't come down with the classic 'second-season-syndrome' suggests he will only continue to improve at Anfield, even if he may never reach the heights of 2017-18.

Besides, a number of his statistics and records are already right up there with strikers like Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler, Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez.

Century of goals contributions

The 26-year-old surpassed his half-century of Liverpool league goals in April, completing the feat in just 69 games and this becoming the quickest player to do so in the club's history.

What about 100 goals in all competitions? Well, Salah isn't quite there yet, but his goal contribution is still pretty astonishing considering he has only made 104 appearances.

In fact, Salah has finished his second season on a goal contribution of exactly 100 - according to Transfermarkt - having scored on 71 occasions and having provided 29 assists.

It will come as little surprise that the statistic has gone viral on both Twitter and Reddit, so check out some of the best posts down below:

There's an impact signing and then there's Salah.

What's more, when you rule out penalty goals, only Lionel Messi has made a bigger goal contribution in Europe's top five leagues than Salah since his Liverpool move.

That puts the Egyptian above the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski despite spending so much time out on the wings.

It really makes you start to think that Salah has been underrated this season and should have been in the conversation for the PFA Player of the Year far more than he was.

Nevertheless, Salah has quietly stood in the background and let his football do the talking, building upon a goals record that would have many Liverpool legends jealous.

And now that the Liverpool forward has reached a century of goal contributions, you just know he'll start to hoover up the next records before him.

