Leading film studio 20th Century Fox have debuted the first trailer for the upcoming ‘Ford v Ferrari’ movie, which is expected in cinemas later this year.

The movie will portray the rivalry between the two car manufacturers at the legendary Le Mans 24 Hours race.

The 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans was the 34th Grand Prix of Endurance, and took place on 18 and 19 June 1966.

This was the first overall win at Le Mans for the Ford GT40 as well as the first overall win for an American constructor.

The film, set in during the year of Le Mans, is directed by James Mangold, who has previously worked on the Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line, and most recently, the superhero film Logan in 2017.

In the early 1960s, Ford received word that Enzo Ferrari wanted to sell his stake in the car manufacturer. From that, Ford and Ferrari began negotiations where proceedings were halted shortly after and cut off at the 11th hour.

Expectantly, it didn’t go down well between the two car brands. Henry Ford decided to take matter into his own hands and saw revenge in the best possible format, beating Ferrari in endurance racing.

The film stars Academy Award winners Matt Damon and Christian Bale. The pair star as American car designer Carroll Shelby and British racing driver Ken Miles respectively.

Together, they form a formidable pairing – as seen in the trailer - hired by the Ford Motor Company to design a formidable vehicle which is capable of beating Enzo Ferrari’s cars at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France, 1966.

During their journey and on their road to beating Ferrari, the maverick duo are put to their limits with dramas, battling their personal discomforts and from what it seems, the explosive dangers that comes of track racing in the 1960s.

It seems like director Mangold and his team of established actors could be on for a high octane hit when the movie is released on November 15 in the UK and the USA this year.