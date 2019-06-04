Football

The FIFA 20 cover appears to have been leaked.

Leaked image shows Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar is the cover star of FIFA 20

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It's getting to that time of the year when FIFA players are eagerly looking towards the next edition of the game.

While we're in the midst of the 'Team of the Season' promotion, the Ultimate team game mode is in the process of getting rather stale and predictable.

EA recently published Pitch Notes stating their intention to make significant changes to FIFA 20 after the flop that was FIFA 19.

The game may have sold well, but the reviews of it have been dire.

Goalkeeper movement, finishing one-on-ones and passing are just some the things that will receive some major tinkering in the months to come.

FIFA 19 will also be the last game to have Cristiano Ronaldo as the cover star and it seems we have a new man coming to the front cover in September; Neymar.

Twitch streamer Catsro tweeted out a leaked image of the Paris Saint-Germain star on the cover of the game and it looks pretty darn cool.

CASTRO LEAK?

The simplicity of the design works wonders.

It also appears that Paris Saint-Germain's new kit for 2019/20 has been leaked on the image, which  again looks very nice.

Neymar in action for PSG

Does Neymar deserve to be the cover star of FIFA 20? Let us know in the comment box below.

Topics:
EA SPORTS FIFA
Football
Paris Saint-Germain
Neymar

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again