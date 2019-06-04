It's getting to that time of the year when FIFA players are eagerly looking towards the next edition of the game.

While we're in the midst of the 'Team of the Season' promotion, the Ultimate team game mode is in the process of getting rather stale and predictable.

EA recently published Pitch Notes stating their intention to make significant changes to FIFA 20 after the flop that was FIFA 19.

The game may have sold well, but the reviews of it have been dire.

Goalkeeper movement, finishing one-on-ones and passing are just some the things that will receive some major tinkering in the months to come.

FIFA 19 will also be the last game to have Cristiano Ronaldo as the cover star and it seems we have a new man coming to the front cover in September; Neymar.

Twitch streamer Catsro tweeted out a leaked image of the Paris Saint-Germain star on the cover of the game and it looks pretty darn cool.

CASTRO LEAK?

The simplicity of the design works wonders.

It also appears that Paris Saint-Germain's new kit for 2019/20 has been leaked on the image, which again looks very nice.

Does Neymar deserve to be the cover star of FIFA 20? Let us know in the comment box below.