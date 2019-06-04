Liverpool have today confirmed Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno will leave the club when their contracts expire at the end of June.

Sturridge, 29, has been with the Reds since 2013 but numerous injuries have seen him slip down the pecking order.

As for Moreno, the Spaniard departs after five years as a Champions League winner following Liverpool's 2-0 victory against Tottenham in the final on Saturday.

Liverpool fans won't be overly sad to see them go, but Jurgen Klopp made sure to thank them both for their services.

"The most important words to say to these two remarkable players is 'thank you'," said the German in a statement.

"They were here when I arrived as manager and during that period they - as much as anyone - helped to establish us as a team that would be heading in the right direction.

"Without them we wouldn't be the team and club we are in this moment."

