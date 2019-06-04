The heavyweight division is still reeling from Andy Ruiz Jr's shock victory over Anthony Joshua.

It seems everyone, perhaps including AJ himself, seriously underestimated the 29-year-old.

Any conjecture about the Mexican being the 'easy' opponent was quickly banished as he put the British fighter on the canvas four times.

For Joshua, attention now turns to his next move.

Deontay Wilder is off the cards and even a convincing victory in a rematch with Ruiz won't restore his reputation completely in the eyes of his critics.

Fellow heavyweight Dave Allen has even suggested the former Olympic gold medallist should retire if he slips up again.

"If he loses, what does he do? Drop down to European level and get a few wins? It’s an odd one," he told iFLTV.

A rematch is expected to take place before the end of the year in London.

The newly-crowned champion will have had a full training programme, something he didn't get the benefit of because he was drafted in as a late replacement after Jarrell Miller's failed drugs tests.

This time around, Joshua's team will be all too aware of the threat Ruiz poses.

And footage has emerged that suggests the signs were there long before the bout in New York.

Joshua took on a punching machine on the Graham Norton Show and recorded an impressive 848.

However, Ruiz undertook the same challenge on Inside Boxing and smashed that score with a cool 967, all while munching on a chocolate bar.

That alone shouldn't have been enough to cause such an upset, especially given AJ's superior height and reach, but it does show Ruiz has some serious power.

Maybe it's a good thing Joshua didn't get in the ring with Wilder after all...

