Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp may opt against signing a new contract as he may still want to fulfil his plans of taking a one-year sabbatical from the game

The Reds hierarchy want the German to build a 'dynasty' at Anfield after winning the Champions League in Madrid on Saturday evening.

It was his first trophy as Liverpool manager and the transformation he has masterminded on Merseyside in his four-year spell at the club has been remarkable.

When he first arrived, top-four was almost unattainable and now, Liverpool are one of the world's greatest sides once again.

However, with such success comes huge demand and stress, so it's no surprise that ESPN are reporting that Klopp could reject a contract extension to take a sabbatical from football.

His current deal runs until 2022 and it is stated that a sabbatical is a very serious option.

Current Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola famously took one in 2012 after four years as manager of Barcelona.

Sometimes, the job - regardless of the huge financial reward - is simply too demanding and reduces time with family.

FSG have not actually offered him any news terms as of yet, because they do not want to put Klopp in a position where he has to reject a new deal, such is their respect for him.

Klopp stated back in April 2022 that he wants to take a sabbatical and plans to retire much earlier than most managers do.

“It's possible that I will end my career a lot earlier than coaches usually do,” he told Sky Germany, per Echo.

“It's very intense. I don't want to die on the coaching bench. After Liverpool I will for sure do a one-year break. That's a clear agreement with my family.”

Could 2021/22 be his final hurrah at Anfield? Stranger things have certainly happened...