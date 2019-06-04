Boxing

Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz Jr. II is on!.

Eddie Hearn confirms Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr. 2

Eddie Hearn has confirmed that he and Anthony Joshua have activated a rematch clause with heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr.

The promoter took to Twitter to reveal that the bout will happen in either November or December.

A venue is yet to be decided, but it is more than likely it will be in the UK this time around.

Hearn writes: "After meetings with AJ, Rob Mc and the management team in NY, we have today triggered the contracted rematch clause with Andy Ruiz Jnr. The fight will take place in Nov/Dec at a venue to be confirmed shortly."

Ruiz sensationally defeated Joshua in Madison Square Garden on Saturday night in one of boxing's greatest ever upsets.

Joshua has remained humble in defeat, denying any poor preparation and simply stating that Ruiz was the better man on the night.

“It’s an upset, isn’t It? It’s not expected," Joshua said. "Bookies said I was a favorite. One shot on the top of the dome kind of rattled me a bit, and I tried to stay in there a few more rounds.

"But the better man won, respect to Andy, and I’ll move forward now. See what’s next with the boss man, look out for the end of the year, who’s next, what’s next.”

Ruiz rocks Joshua

Joshua was asked if he underestimated Ruiz at any point, something he strongly denies.

“Never. I don’t underestimate anyone," Joshua continued. "He’s a decent puncher, decent fighter. It’s his chance, isn’t it? I always say that anyone who comes to box me boxes 15, 20 percent better than what we’ve seen.

"It’s funny because it’s easy to overlook someone because of their shape or their record or whatnot, but these guys are coming to win. He’s the better man tonight.”

Joshua vs Ruiz 2 has suddenly become the biggest fight of the year...

