It wasn't just the Champions League trophy that was up for grabs during Saturday night's final between Liverpool and Tottenham.

Both clubs have a few England internationals and, with the UEFA Nations League due to restart, pride and bragging rights were also at stake.

Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez all featured in Madrid and were included in Gareth Southgate's 23-man squad last week.

And it was the same for Spurs' Harry Kane, Eric Dier, Danny Rose and Dele Alli.

But there was only one winner in the Champions League final and that was Liverpool, whose English players arrived at St George's Park today with beaming smiles.

England's Twitter account posted a video of Henderson and Alexander-Arnold turning up and they were greeted by Leicester City's Ben Chilwell, who hugged and congratulated them both.

Later on they bumped into Kane and Dier and it looked pretty awkward. Check out the encounter below at 0:36.

Can you feel the tension? This lot certainly can.

Credit where it's due, Kane can be heard saying "congratulations", but just compare that to the reception Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum received from the Netherlands squad.

It's going to take Spurs' players a long time to get over the disappointment of losing the Champions League final, but they can make up for it in the UEFA Nations League.

England face the Netherlands in the semi-finals this week and, should the Three Lions win, they'll face Switzerland or Portugal in the final next Sunday.