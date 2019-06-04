Maurizio Sarri has made no secret of his desire to return to Serie A this summer.

Chelsea are expected to allow the Italian to join Juventus in the coming days as the Old Lady step up their search for Massimiliano Allegri's replacement.

The imminent appointment of the 60-year-old hasn't been welcomed across the board by the Bianconeri's fans, their opposition so fervent that it became a trending topic on Twitter.

However, in his favour is that Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly keen for him to take charge.

The front page of Tuttosport reads "yes to Sarri", the newspaper reporting that the Portuguese has given his seal of approval after being impressed by the Chelsea boss' attacking philosophy.

It cites how Sarri has got the best out of numerous attacking players, not least Gonzalo Higuain and Dries Mertens at Napoli, and Eden Hazard at Stamford Bridge.

Quite a far cry from the Chelsea fans singing "f*** Sarriball", then.

Ronaldo also wants James Rodriguez

Ronaldo's endorsements haven't stopped there.

Bayern Munich have confirmed that James Rodriguez will be leaving the club and Bild report that Ronaldo has already FaceTimed the Colombian to convince him to move to Turin.

The pair still enjoy a close relationship dating back to their time at Real Madrid and both are represented by super-agent Jorge Mendes.

The 2014 World Cup Golden Boot winner scored 14 goals in 43 games in the Bundesliga this season.

In short, the Italian champions are set for a summer of upheaval, but one which they hope will make them serious European contenders again.

However, if Sarri does take charge, then Ronaldo could be in for a shock. The Sun have picked up on some of his comments which purport to be in relation to managing Ronaldo, and he appears under no illusions as to the task ahead of him.

"There are medium teams of great players or large teams of average players," he warned.

"I work on this [concept]. The champion is the one available to the team, otherwise he is just a good player.

"Fun is contagious if collective. If you have fun alone, boredom comes in five minutes."

Sarri has already bolstered his credentials by winning the Europa League, his first managerial honour.

Are Sarri and Rodriguez right for Juventus? Have your say in the comments.