West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews century completes 3-0 whitewash

Hayley Matthews’ impressive 107* off 62 balls making it her maiden T20I century helped West Indies women beat Ireland by 72 runs in the third and final T20I, thus sealing the series 3-0.

Matthews’ century, included seven fours and nine sixes, boosted West Indies to 188 for 1. Along with Chedean Nation, she added 162 in a record second-wicket stand - it was the fourth-highest stand in women's T20Is and the highest for the second wicket. In response, Ireland opener Mary Waldron scored an unbeaten 55 off 62 balls but they could manage only 116 for 3 in their 20 overs.

Kim Garth, captaining Ireland in the absence of Laura Delany, won the toss and decided West Indies to bat first. Matthews and Britney Cooper together contributed 26 runs in five overs before medium-pacer Sophie MacMahon got Cooper caught-behind. The nation then joined Matthews and the two blasted the bowlers by scoring at 10.80 runs per over.

West Indies scored 100 on the last ball of the 14th over. When Matthews was batting on 41 off 39 balls, the next four balls bowled by legspinner Celeste Raack cost Ireland a heavy sum - produced 22 runs, including three successive sixes. After that, Matthews hit at least one boundary per over, except the 18th over. She brought up her century off 59 balls, while Nation remained unbeaten on 63 off 46.

It was a mammoth task for Ireland; a target of 189 or more has been chased down only once in women's T20Is. Ireland gave their best to survive in the game with Waldron and Garth putting up 94 for the second wicket. But they couldn't keep up with the pace of the West Indies Women.

Waldron scored her maiden half-century in the 19th over but the outcome of the match was clear by then.