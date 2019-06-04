Heather Knight reassures England’s men following World Cup defeat to Pakistan

Heather Knight has reminded England’s men not to fret over their defeat by Pakistan, having recovered from an early setback to win the Women’s World Cup in 2017.

Knight lifted the trophy on an unforgettable day at Lord’s two years ago, an achievement Eoin Morgan is desperate to replicate.

England’s momentum took a dent on Monday when they fell victim to an upset at Trent Bridge but Knight knows from personal experience that the path to glory does not always come without a few bumps.

Her England side experienced defeat at the hands of India in their opening fixture at Derby but rallied to take the tournament by storm, taking revenge on the Indians in the final.

“We lost our first game in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2017 and still finished top after the group stage,” she said.

“A few people have suggested that England will win it easily, so in a weird way, it might actually take the pressure off and make everyone realise that anyone can beat anyone. It’s going to be a very competitive World Cup.

“That’s the thing about tournament cricket, you’ve always got the next game to focus on and turn your attention to, so I’m sure they will set their sights on Cardiff and Bangladesh now.

“The good thing about the format of the tournament is the best four teams will go through. All the teams will play each other once, there are nine games each before those semi-finals, so I don’t think England will be too worried.”