France's World Cup winning squad were awarded with the country's highest honour for civil merit by president Emmanuel Macron yesterday.

Le Bleus were named Chevaliers de la Légion d'Honneur, which represents fifth tier in the Legion of Honour.

Didier Deschamps' side won the country's second ever World Cup out in Russia, beating Croatia 4-2 in the final.

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe was named the best young player at the tournament, with a number of other players having memorable summers.

One of those was Chelsea cult hero N'Golo Kante, the man who can basically do no wrong on and off the football pitch.

He is as humble as footballers come and he maintained that demeanour when receiving the distinguished honour from President Macron.

You just cannot hate Kante, simple.

You can see Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann and Nabil Fekir all playfully smirking as the most humble man in football is handed his medal.

This is just the latest edition of Kante being football's sweetheart.

During the World Cup celebrations in Moscow, Steven N'Zonzi actually had to ask Florian Thauvin to let Kante hold the trophy because he was too shy to ask.

Just look how happy he is posing with the biggest trophy of all.

President Macron also made a very bold claim about Paul Pogba during the ceremony.

He stated that Pogba is "without doubt the calmest member of the team" at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

A number of Manchester United fans may not share the French leader's opinion, but there's no doubting Pogba's form changes when he puts on the Les Bleus jersey - and plays next to Kante.

Deschamps' side are going to be a menace at Euro 2020, aren't they?