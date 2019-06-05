Liverpool may have agonisingly missed out on Premier League glory but they don’t really care about that right now.

That’s because the club won their sixth European Cup in Madrid at the weekend, allowing them to forget all about missing out on their first Premier League title by a single point.

The scenes in both Madrid and Liverpool this weekend were pretty incredible.

More than 750,000 Liverpool supporters lined the streets to welcome home Jurgen Klopp and his players.

Meanwhile, the thousands still in Madrid were probably still celebrating.

In the days afterward, Kopites have been hoovering up every piece of content surrounding their win.

Videos from fans and players alike have surfaced on social media, showing every moment of celebration.

But there’s one piece of content that Liverpool fans have been waiting for.

After every home match, the club release ‘Inside Anfield’.

The video shows behind-the-scenes footage including warm-ups, tunnel access and post-match reaction.

And following Liverpool’s Champions League victory at the Wanda Metropolitano, they’ve released a special ‘Inside Madrid’ edition.

And it’s worth the wait.

Pre-match scenes in Madrid, new angles of the match, on-pitch celebrations and unseen scenes in the dressing room. ‘Inside Madrid’ has it all.

Check it out below:

Spine-tingling stuff.

You couldn't blame Liverpool fans for watching videos like this on repeat for the rest of the summer.

But when club football returns in August, the Reds will be competing for a crazy seven trophies.

The Community Shield against Manchester City will kick things off, before the return of the Premier League. They then face Chelsea in the Super Cup, with the Club World Cup taking place in December.

There's then the League Cup, FA Cup and, of course, the Champions League.