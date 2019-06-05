WWE made their final preparations on SmackDown Live this week for their Super ShowDown event taking place in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

One of the biggest matches on the card is the first time ever singles match between Goldberg and The Undertaker.

While The Deadman hyped up their Super ShowDown match from his end during Monday Night Raw, it was the WCW icon's turn to do the same on SmackDown.

Appearing for the first time ever on the show, Goldberg explained how much it meant for him to finally get a shot at The Phenom after all these years.

He followed up on what The Undertaker said the night before about bringing the WCW icon to the clash, as he said he was leaving the 'family man' Goldberg behind for this match, as he plans to win as the legend Goldberg.

It was at this moment that The Deadman's iconic gong rang with the lights in the arena going out. Moments later, the lights came back on as a dim blue, but The Undertaker was standing behind Goldberg.

The former Universal Champion realised The Phenom's presence, turning around to laugh directly in his face, but before any blows could be exchanged, the gongs were heard and Goldberg was in the ring on his own once more.

This is another simple promo done well to try and hype up this legendary match on paper. However, most fans now will be concerned that due to the age of both superstars, it won't be able to match the hype.

Both men certainly look like they have been working hard in the gym over the past couple of months to try and put on the best match possible. The two look fantastic for men who are in their 50s.

For many fans, just seeing the two stare at each other in the middle of the ring was a blast due to the iconic wrestling careers both superstars have produced.

Now we wait until Friday at Super ShowDown to see what kind of standard of wrestling both of them can still put on in the middle of the squared circle.