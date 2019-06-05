Football

Spurs fan said 'there's no way they're going to get another early goal' before Liverpool penalty

Even though they were heavy underdogs, Tottenham will have fancied their chances against Liverpool in Saturday's Champions League final.

Not only did the north Londoners beat Premier League champions Manchester City in the quarter-finals, but they produced a stunning comeback from 2-0 down against Ajax in the semis.

Momentum was with Spurs and if the 2018/19 Champions League campaign showed us anything, it's that anything can happen in football.

But it wasn't meant to be unfortunately.

It took Liverpool just 23 seconds to win a penalty through Sadio Mane and one minute later Mohamed Salah converted.

Clear-cut chances were few and far between for Tottenham as Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli all struggled to make an impact. Son Heung-min was their biggest threat.

Eventually Liverpool grabbed a second - Divock Origi was once again on hand to save the day - and 2-0 was how the game finished.

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

Spurs deserve huge praise for their Champions League journey and it was one their fans will never forget.

However, there was one poor Tottenham supporter who made the mistake of speaking too soon inside the Wanda Metropolitano.

"There's no way they're going to get another early goal," the lad shouted at the start of the game, but seconds later Moussa Sissoko handled the ball and a penalty was given.

Poor bloke, he couldn't believe it.

Salah did the business from the penalty spot soon after and from there Tottenham fans didn't have much to cheer about. There's always next year.

