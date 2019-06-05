Arsenal are in a crisis following last week's 4-1 defeat to Chelsea in the Europa League final.

Losing meant they missed out the Champions League for next season, which could have a damaging impact on their summer transfer window.

World-class players will be much less tempted to join the Gunners now and it's reported that Unai Emery only has £45m to play with anyway.

In this day and age £45m doesn't get you anywhere in the transfer market, especially when you're challenging for Champions League football, so Emery has a huge job on his hands.

Selling players is a must to generate funds. Shkodran Mustafi, Laurent Koscielny, Nacho Monreal, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Mesut Ozil and Granit Xhaka have all been tipped to leave.

Emery needs at least £100m to improve Arsenal's squad and cashing in on the aforementioned six names would achieve that.

One big decision he potentially has to make is selling on one of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Not many Premier League clubs have the luxury of two world-class strikers, so it's been suggested that Arsenal should sell one of theirs in order to strengthen the squad elsewhere.

Lacazette - who could command a fee in the region of £80m - is a reported target for Barcelona, while Aubameyang has been offered £300,000-per-week wages by numerous Chinese clubs.

Arsenal fans don't want to lose either player but they've been given reason to be worried after noticing Aubameyang has removed Arsenal from his Instagram bio and profile picture.

Strange. There's a good chance Aubameyang has been hacked, but you can understand why Arsenal fans are worried.

Aubameyang is good enough to be playing in the Champions League and Arsenal can't give him that, so maybe he could be tempted by the riches of the Chinese Super League.

Nothing is ever certain when it comes to Arsenal.