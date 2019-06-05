Being Manchester United manager in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era has proven to the toughest of tasks.

No one expected it to be easy, especially after Ferguson's ridiculous success at Old Trafford - winning 13 league titles.

But the steady decline up until now has been deeply concerning and it's not like they haven't had proven, world-class managers trying to tackle the issue.

Jose Mourinho, Louis van Gaal and - to a lesser extent - David Moyes have all tried and failed pretty dismally.

Now it's up to former United super-sub Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who saw just how tough the job is in the final months of the 2018/19 season after a brilliant start.

Is Solskjaer the answer? Well if not, Diego Maradona could be...

A sentence no one thought would ever be written, but the Argentine maverick has gone on record to say that he should be the next Red Devils boss.

“If Manchester [United] need a coach, I’m the man to do it,” Maradona told FourFourTwo.

“I know they sell lots of shirts around the world, but they need to win trophies, too. I can do that for them.”

Maradona then went on to say that he's not a fan of Paul Pogba, before praising the atmosphere at Old Trafford.

“With United I liked Ander Herrera," he added. "Paul Pogba? Doesn’t work hard enough.

“I played at Old Trafford [in the 1983/84 Cup Winners’ Cup quarter-final]. What noise, like La Bombonera."

This is a scenario every single football fan - barring United supporters - would love to see.

Surely it would produce some of the greatest Premier League stories of all time?

Just imagine Maradona charging down the touchline to berate Anthony Martial for not showing enough effort in the warmup.

If you fancy sparking scenes of chaos, United, give Diego the job!