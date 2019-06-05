Football

Man Utd still have 18 players that were part of their squad in 2015; Man City have seven

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has threatened to be "ruthless" with his Manchester United squad in this summer's transfer window.

And that's exactly what he needs to do following an awful season.

United finished sixth in the Premier League and trophyless after exiting the EFL Cup to Derby, the FA Cup to Wolves and the Champions League to Barcelona.

Several players underperformed throughout the season and showed they're simply not good enough to play for United.

Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Romelu Lukaku, Ashley Young and Alexis Sanchez are some of such names who now face uncertain futures.

Speaking earlier this month, Solskjaer suggested some of his players haven't taken the chances he's given them.

"My job is to work for the club," said the Norwegian. "I have to manage for the club, and manage the players, yes.

"You give people a chance, but sometimes, you've got to be ruthless and say: 'Sorry but you had your chance.' I'm not afraid to do that."

United have stagnated in recent years and it's widely believed there needs to be a mass overhaul to start challenging for silverware again.

Whether that will happen remains to be seen, but the statistics demonstrate how United's squad has barely changed over the past few years.

United still have 18 players that were part of their squad in 2015, whereas Liverpool have nine, Manchester City have seven, Chelsea have five and Arsenal have four.

Now that's a damning statistic.

United have spent millions on bringing in new players since 2015, but what they've failed to do is sell their deadwood.

Solskjaer has a huge job on his hands this summer and it's up to him to make amends for the mistakes Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho made.

