Recently, Jon Moxley appeared on the Talk is Jericho podcast to talk about his time in the WWE, specifically the problems he had with the promotion's creative team.

One of the main reasons why the superstar previously known as Dean Ambrose left WWE was due to creative differences with the company, something which he has gone into detail in during recent interviews.

A major problem he had with WWE creative was a line they wanted him to say during his feud with Seth Rollins last year while Roman Reigns was out of action battling leukaemia.

Moxley didn't mention the line on the podcast, but he told Chris Jericho after they had finished recording. He did say on the podcast that the line was so bad, WWE might have lost sponsors.

Now, a Reddit user is claiming they know what the line was as Jericho was telling people backstage at AEW Double Or Nothing that Moxley refused to say a line about how God was going to kill Reigns.

He claimed Jericho repeated the following line that Moxley refused to say: "I don't know who's more of a dead man walking, Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns. Only difference I'm gonna kill Seth, and God is gonna kill Roman."

Y2J took to Twitter today and denied the claim, saying simply: "Total lie."

We may never know the truth about what the actual line Moxley refused to say about Reigns' leukaemia.

However, if it was bad enough in the eyes of Moxley that he thinks it would have lost sponsors for WWE, then it must have overstepped the boundaries since he is close friends with The Big Dog.

Thankfully, Reigns' cancer is now in remission and he is now back in the ring and competing for WWE once more. He'll have a match vs Shane McMahon at Super ShowDown this Friday in Saudi Arabia.

As for Moxley, he will make his New Japan Pro-Wrestling debut later today when he faces Juice Robinson for the IWGP United States Championship.