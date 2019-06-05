Kylian Mbappe is considered one of the best players in the world, despite being just 20-years-old.

The PSG forward is coming off the back of an excellent season, scoring 39 goals in 43 appearances across all competitions.

He also won the World Cup with France last summer, meaning that he was still a teenager when he picked up the greatest prize of all.

To say the future is bright is quite the understatement. In fact, Mbappe has already been tipped to win the Ballon d'Or once Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo retire.

He's also been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and according to the latest reports from Spain, the forward has handed in a transfer request in an attempt to force that move.

Per El Chiringuito, the French international has requested to leave PSG amid claims that Los Blancos are ready to make an offer, as manager Zinedine Zidane eyes a massive squad overhaul.

It's easy to see why a move to La Liga would be tempting.

At Real, Mbappe would be more likely to win the Ballon d'Or. The Frenchman would also have a much better chance of winning the Champions League - something PSG have never done.

These latest reports come just weeks after the World Cup winner threw his future into doubt by suggesting that he's at a 'turning point' in his career.

"It's a very important moment for me, I come to a turning point in my career," he said back in May, per The Sun.

"I have discovered a lot here, and I feel it is perhaps the moment to have more responsibility.

"I hope that can maybe be at Paris Saint-Germain, that would be a great pleasure, or perhaps elsewhere with a new project."

Mbappe's desire for a new challenge, coupled with a squad overhaul at Madrid, means we could well see the Frenchman land at the Bernabeu this summer.