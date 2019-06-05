Jurgen Klopp has made some fantastic signings down the years at Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Georginio Wijnaldum and Fabinho were all brought in by the German and have become world-class players under his wing.

They cost a lot of money, of course, but if you want to stay competitive in modern football you must be prepared to splash the cash.

Arguably the best signing Klopp has made, though, is Alisson.

After last year's 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final, where Loris Karius infamously made two costly mistakes, Klopp knew he needed a new goalkeeper.

Brazil international Alisson was the man he wanted, so he coughed up £65m for the world-class shot-stopper.

And what a purchase it's proved to be.

Alisson conceded just 22 goals in the Premier League to win the Golden Glove as Liverpool finished second on 97 points - one behind Manchester City.

He also only shipped eight goals en route to winning the 2018/19 Champions League and kept a clean sheet in the final against Tottenham.

Alisson didn't have the busiest of games in Madrid in truth, but when he was called upon he did the business.

His save to stop Christian Eriksen's free-kick with five minutes remaining was a particular highlight of his performance.

What makes Alisson so unique as a goalkeeper is his distribution and he demonstrated his vision with a stunning drop-kick pass to Salah late on that carved open Spurs' defence.

Not many goalkeepers in the world can do that.

Alisson's teammates at Liverpool have grown to love him, with Andy Robertson recently describing him as "unbelievable".

"He's the man, isn't he?" the Scot told Liverpool's website following the Champions League win. "He's the man.

"A lot was said about Ali when he first came, a lot of pressure on him. My God, he's been unbelievable this season.

"[Against Spurs], it was an absolute joke the way he made the saves and everything. He was different class. It's down to him that we kept a clean sheet."