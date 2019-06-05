Unfortunately, WWE's women's division will not be competing at Super ShowDown this Friday due to Saudi Arabia's laws prohibiting them from doing so.

However, this hasn't stopped WWE from building towards women's matches at future pay-per-views, booking a women's match for Stomping Grounds on June 23.

SmackDown Live last night saw a triple threat number one contenders match for the SmackDown Women's Championship take place between Carmella, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss.

Bliss was on WWE's blue brand this week thanks to the wild card rule, and she took advantage of the opportunity given to her, winning the match.

The Goddess caught The Queen of Staten Island with a DDT to become the number one contender, meaning she will go on and face Bayley for the SmackDown Women's title at Stomping Grounds.

If Bliss competes at Stomping Grounds later this month, it will be her first match on pay-per-view since competing in the Royal Rumble back in January after dealing with several injuries over the past couple of months.

The former Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion reportedly suffered from concussion-like symptoms on and off since Hell in a Cell last year, limiting the number of matches she could compete in.

When she was pulled from the Money in the Bank ladder match last month, many thought her career was in jeopardy due to ongoing concussion issues.

Thankfully, this no longer appears to be the case, but it will be interesting to see exactly what role Bliss will play in the women's division following her match at Stomping Grounds vs Bayley.

Since The Goddess is a member of Raw, she's unlikely to beat Bayley for the SmackDown Women's title unless WWE has decided to move her to the blue brand, but that's probably not going to happen either as SmackDown already has a strong women's division.

Following Stomping Grounds, Bliss could find herself in the Women's Tag Team Championship picture, as she has been teaming up with Nikki Cross recently to much success.

We'll just have to wait and see exactly what direction WWE decides to take the former Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion in.