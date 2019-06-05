Tennis

Johanna Konta celebrates reaching the semi-finals .

The best moments from day 10 at the French Open

Johanna Konta produced a stunning performance to defeat Sloane Stephens 6-1, 6-4 and reach the semi-finals of the French Open.

There she will face Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova, who won a much closer affair against 31st seed Petra Martic 7-6, 7-5 to make the last four at a Slam for the first time.

In the men’s semi-finals there will be a 39th meeting between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer and a first at Roland Garros for eight years.

Tweet of the Day

Rivals Welcome Murray Return

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal both reacted to the news of Andy Murray’s impending comeback at Queen’s Club after reaching the semi-finals. The pair were among those who took part in a farewell video for the Scot at the Australian Open.

Federer added: “It was an emotional moment. I think he just was at a breaking point. I think after we realised he wasn’t sure, we were all hoping he would come back.”

Nadal added: “I always thought that he will find a way to try to be back, so I’m happy to see that he’s going to play again. ”

What's Up Next?

Novak Djokovic will attempt to join his big rivals in the semi-finals when he takes on fifth seed Alexander Zverev, who is bidding to reach the last four at a Grand Slam for the first time.

The winner will take on either fourth seed Dominic Thiem, last year’s beaten finalist, or 10th-seeded Russian Karen Khachanov.

Defending women’s champion Simona Halep faces 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova in the women’s quarter-finals, with the winner to take on either eighth seed Ashleigh Barty or American Madison Keys.

Topics:
French Open
Women's Sport
Roger Federer
Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic
Tennis

