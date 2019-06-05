Dreams came true for Liverpool players and fans in Madrid on Saturday.

After the heartbreak of losing last year's Champions League final against Real Madrid, the Reds avenged themselves by beating Tottenham 2-0 to become champions of Europe.

Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi were the scorers in what was expected to be thriller but ended up being a pretty poor game of football.

Not that Liverpool care. Winning the Champions League was nothing less than they deserve after beating Bayern Munich in the last 16 and thrashing Barcelona 4-0 in the semi-finals.

It's been a long wait for the players to win a trophy under Jurgen Klopp and their patience has been rewarded, as Jordan Henderson explained in a post-match interview.

"It was an amazing feeling," said Liverpool's captain. "When the final whistle went it was an amazing feeling to know we have done it.

"And then to lift the trophy was a special feeling, one that we will never forget. My dream as a kid was to win trophies.

"My best friend sent us a picture this morning of me kissing a trophy when I was about 10 so that gave me even more motivation. It's obviously emotional.

"We have come a long way as a team and we have had so many knock-backs. To finally get over the line, it's so special.

"We have come back from so many disappointments and finally won a big trophy. Hopefully we can use this to win more in the future."

Henderson had the privilege of lifting the Champions League trophy and you could see how much it meant to the 28-year-old by his wild celebration.

And what makes the moment even better is Titanic music. That's right, it's back.

Celine Dion's song 'My Heart Will Go On' has been paired with plenty of incredible moments this season, but perhaps this is the most epic.

Liverpool have been incredible under Klopp over the past 18 months and the scary thing is they're only getting better.

Winning the Premier League is the next step and, after they finished the 2018/19 season on 97 points, it's hard to bet against them.