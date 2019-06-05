Three things to look out for as Portugal face Switzerland in the Nations League

The summer may not have a European Championships or a World Cup but there is still plenty to get excited about.

The best teams in the Americas will fight it out for the Copa America and the African Cup of Nations has found a new home in the summer. Not only this, but the inaugural Nations League finals also takes place.

The semi-finals of the Nations League are set, hosts Portugal will take on Switzerland on Wednesday, while England face the Netherlands in the other semi for a place in the final on Sunday 9th June.

In qualification, Portugal were grouped with Italy and Poland and began strong with victories in their opening two fixtures but they have stuttered since.

They secured their place in the finals with two draws and they followed up with two further disappointing draws in their Euro 2020 qualifiers, against Ukraine and Serbia, which they undoubtedly expected to win, especially with both games taking place at home.

Switzerland sealed their Nations League spot with a thumping 5-2 victory over Belgium in the last round of fixtures. This book-ended their campaign, which started out in similar fashion with a six-goal rout of Iceland.

Both matches were pivotal as goal difference decided the group and the fourteen goals they racked up during qualification moved them ahead of the Belgians into top spot.



You could be forgiven for thinking this is just another corporate summer tournament - like the Confederations Cup - one where the teams are not fully invested in victory after a grueling domestic season.

But Portugal will no doubt want to put on a show for the home fans and it’s a chance for the Swiss to show the rest of Europe they can be contenders on the global stage.



GIVEMEBET looks at some of the key stats ahead of tonight's game...



Portugal are firm favorites for the game, and with talisman Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line it’s hard to look past the home side.

Don’t expect the Swiss to make it easy as they have been prolific scorers, netting three last time out in their qualifier against Denmark, adding to the fourteen scored in Nations League qualification. Portugal to win and both teams to score is 27/10.



Benfica won the Primeria Liga in Portugal this season and one of their key players was superstar youngster Joao Felix.

Registering fifteen league goals and contributing eight assists, he helped his club capture the league ahead of rivals Porto and Sporting.

There is much clamor from the Portuguese fans to see just how far the teenager can go, he may not get the start tonight, but if the home side are struggling you can expect his introduction to liven up the fans. Felix to score first is 6/1 or anytime at 2/1.



VAR will be making an appearance in the Nations League finals this week. There has been much debate over the technology used at the World Cup last year and during the Champions League this season.

One thing we do know is that every situation in and around the penalty area will be highly scrutinized and penalties, no matter how dubious, have been awarded more often in recent times under VAR. Portugal to score a penalty is 11/2 while Switzerland to score a penalty is 10/1.

