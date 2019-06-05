This year's Champions League season was one of the most exciting of recent memory.

Although the final itself between Liverpool and Tottenham was a little dull, there were plenty of great matches en-route to Madrid.

Both semi-final second legs featured incredible comebacks, with the Reds beating Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield, while Spurs won 3-2 away at Ajax.

Earlier on in the competition, the likes of Manchester United and Juventus also produced similar results.

Spectacular goals often come alongside exciting matches and this year's tournament had its fair share of them.

On Sunday, following the final, UEFA 'Technical Observers' ranked the top ten goals of the 2018/19 Champions League.

They picked Cristiano Ronaldo's volley vs Man United at number one, ahead of Lionel Messi's free-kick vs Liverpool in second, and Sadio Mane's chip vs Bayern Munich, which came third.

Officially then, Ronaldo was awarded the Goal of the Tournament, for what observers described as 'an accurate long pass and a brilliantly controlled volley'.

But a few days later, the Champions League's official Twitter account ran a poll, asking fans to choose their favourite goal.

This time, there was a different outcome.

Arjen Robben's effort vs Benfica came fourth, Ivan Rakitic's volley against Spurs was third and Ronaldo's strike vs United was voted second.

The winner, this time around, was Messi's free-kick.

That's probably not the outcome UEFA were hoping for when they put the poll to fans, considering that it goes against what their Technical Observers voted for.

But, a strong case can be made for both goals.

Ronaldo's effort really was sensational. He's had to track the flight of the ball over his shoulder, before making a perfect connection to beat David de Gea.

But Messi's free-kick was just as impressive. There's not a single goalkeeper in the world that would have kept it out - the Argentine curled his shot perfectly into the top corner from 35 yards.

Once again, the brilliance of Messi and Ronaldo can barely be separated - perhaps they can share the award?

Which strike do you think deserves to be named Goal of the Tournament? Have your say in the comments below.