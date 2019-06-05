Just four days after Tottenham's defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League final, Christian Eriksen has confirmed he wants to leave the club.

Eriksen, 27, has been at Spurs since 2013 and developed into one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe.

But a lack of silverware in north London seems to have convinced the Denmark international that it's time to seek a new challenge.

News of Eriksen wanting to leave will interest Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, who is a long-term admirer and looks set to overhaul his squad this summer.

"I feel that I am at a stage of my career where I would like to try something new," Eriksen told Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet.

"I have the deepest respect for everything that is happening at Tottenham and it would not be something negative to stay. But I have also said that I would like to try something new.

"I hope that something will be decided this summer. That is the plan. In football you never know when there could be a decision like that.

"It could be at any point. The best thing is always for it to happen quickly but in football things take time."

And on potentially moving to Spain, Eriksen added: "Real Madrid is a step up.

"But then it would take Real Madrid picking up the phone and making contact with Tottenham and say that they want Christian, and they haven't done as far as I know.

"It all depends on Daniel Levy and there has to be another club too. Or I will sit down myself at the table and negotiate a new contract.

"You can't set a date yourself. There aren't many boxes that Tottenham don't tick so if I have to move away, it would have to be a step up."

Tottenham will reportedly demand £130m for Eriksen, whose contract expires in 2020.