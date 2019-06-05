The Shield is one of the most iconic stables in WWE history, and it's unlikely that we'll see the stable reform anytime soon due to Dean Ambrose's departure.

The Hounds of Justice of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Ambrose have a connection that not many other stables throughout wrestling history can say they have, as well as the success to go along with it.

Now performing away from WWE and under the name, Jon Moxley has been given offers to join new stables from another iconic tag teams.

The Young Bucks are one of the most recognisable tag teams outside of the WWE, and on the latest episode of Being The Elite, they gave Moxley an offer they thought he couldn't refuse.

Matt and Nick Jackson attempted to do a fist bump like The Shield used to do with Moxley, but the newest AEW signing just smacked his forehead with a look of confusion and walked off.

A fun little moment between the AEW wrestlers, but what an awesome team Moxley and The Young Bucks would be if it ever was to happen in the future.

Moxley sent shockwaves around the wrestling world when he made his surprise AEW debut at Double or Nothing, attacking Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho in the process.

Meanwhile, on the same show, The Young Bucks successfully defended the AAA World Tag Team Championship against Pentagon Jr and Rey Fenix of The Lucha Brothers.

Today, Moxley will make his New Japan Pro-Wrestling debut later today when he faces Juice Robinson for the IWGP United States Championship.

As for AEW, Moxley is currently scheduled to have his first match for the promotion when he faces Joey Janela at Fyter Fest on June 29.

At the same show, The Young Bucks are scheduled to tag team with Omega as The Elite in a six-man tag team match against The Lucha Brothers and a yet to be confirmed third wrestler.