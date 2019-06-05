Jon Moxley has already got his post-WWE career off to a strong start and he's only appeared on two shows.

Moxley's first post-WWE appearance was almost two weeks at AEW Double or Nothing when he made his surprise debut for the promotion, attacking Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho in the process.

His second post-WWE appearance came today at New Japan Pro Wrestling's (NJPW) Best of the Super Juniors tournament when he faced Juice Robinson for the IWGP United States Championship.

It didn't take long for Moxley to win his first title since leaving WWE, as he defeated Robinson in the grueling match to capture the IWGP United States title.

Neither wrestler was dominant during the match, as both of them were able to get in a respectable amount of offense on the other, but it would be AEW's newest top star that would come out victorious.

In the process, Moxley debuted a new finishing move as well, the Death Rider, after Robinson kicked out of his regular DDT.

Juice had landed a Right Hand Of God in the build towards the end of the match, but Moxley managed to block Pulp Friction.

After hitting the Death Rider and pinning Robinson for the win, Moxley bowed to all four corners of the ring before leaving the arena as the new IWGP United States Champion.

Moxley now adds another title to the numerous accolades he has picked up throughout his wrestling career within the WWE and beyond.

It's currently unclear as for what this means for Moxley in NJPW moving forward, and if he will be defending the title on any AEW shows moving forward.

Moxley is currently scheduled to have his first match for AEW when he faces Joey Janela at Fyter Fest on June 29. This very well could be his first IWGP United States Championship defense as well.

Moxley's career outside of the WWE and away from his Dean Ambrose past is off to a flying start.