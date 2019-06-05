Whatever dark forces are surrounding Canadian rapper Drake, it seems to have a profound effect on the sporting world.

Aubrey Drake Graham has been posing with some of the world's top athletes and simply by taking a photograph, has inflicted a terrifying curse that harms their elite performance.

Ok, joking aside. Social media seems to be loving the idea of the 'Drake Curse' this season and while the whole thing is incredibly bizarre, the success rate is starting to get uncanny.

Of course, correlation does imply causation and that would be particularly silly in this instance, but almost every athlete who posed with Drake this season has been made to regret it.

The situation has even reached a point where clubs like AS Roma have suggested their players no longer take photographs with the rapper. Superstition or fooling around? We'll let you decide.

Nevertheless, we have decided to compile something of a season review for the 'Drake Curse' and break down what has been a bizarre campaign for those who wanted a selfie with him.

October 2018: Conor McGregor

The famous Irishman posed for several photos with Drake before his fight Khabib Nurmagomedov, including at the final press conference while he held an Irish flag.

Just a few days later and 'Notorious' suffered just his second defeat in the UFC, tapping out after being humbled for four rounds.

January 2019: Alabama Crimson Tide

This situation is somewhat different, because Drake uploaded a photo of himself in University of Alabama gear mere days before their College Football Playoff National Championship final.

What could possibly go wrong with Drake showing his support? Well, Alabama were thrashed 44-16 in the final with Clemson to miss out on the national crown.

March 2019: Paul Pogba

This certainly wasn't the first time Pogba has been snapped with Drake, but it might be the last after the photograph coincided with downturn in Manchester United's form.

Their next game rolled around just four days later and they were duly dumped out of the FA Cup by Wolves. They only won two games all season after that.

April 2019: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The spring time of 2019 was a particularly strong month for the Drake Curse with so many footballers getting that perfect Instagram post during the rapper's world tour.

Aubameyang was one of the first to fall victim, watching as Arsenal dropped out of the top four with a defeat to Everton and would never return after that.

April 2019: Sergio Aguero

Maybe the City man should have uploaded the photo before a game with Huddersfield or something? Unfortunately for Aguero, he did so just before the quarter-final with Tottenham.

Not only did the Citizens lose that game 1-0, but Aguero himself had an evening to forget after seeing his penalty saved by Hugo Lloris.

April 2019: Jadon Sancho

At the time Sancho stood alongside the famous musician, Borussia Dortmund were leading the Bundesliga title race and could wrap things up with a win against Bayern Munich.

The result? They were absolutely battered 5-0 at the Allianz Arena and missed out on the league crown.

April 2019: Layvin Kurzawa

The later in the season, the more ambitious the Drake Curse seemed to get and Kurzawa must have thought he was immune considering Paris Saint-Germain's massive lead in Ligue 1.

And while the Parisians would still retain the league title, their next game after the Drake photo saw them obliterated 5-1 against Lille.

April 2019: Kemar Roofe

One of the most long-term effects of the Drake Curse was felt at Elland Road this season as Roofe couldn't resist being photographed with the international star.

Within two weeks, the results started drying up for Leeds and while they still reached the play-offs, their promotion dreams crashed and burned against Derby.

June 2019: Anthony Joshua

Surely not. There seemed to be no risk at all when Joshua posed with Drake back in March, writing this caption before his fight on June 1: "Bout to break the curse."

However, in one of the biggest upsets in boxing history, the British heavyweight was knocked down four times and lost his belts to Andy Ruiz Jr in the process.

June 2019: Toronto Raptors

This is something of a different evolution on the curse, with Drake deciding to support the Toronto Raptors. by wearing a hoodie mocking Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors.

And while the NBA finals are yet to be decided, what do you think happened in that specific game? You know it, the Raptors lost.

