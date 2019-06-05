Liverpool vs Tottenham was arguably one of the dullest Champions League finals in recent memory.

After Mohamed Salah's penalty in the second minute, the game was expected to burst into life. But instead, it rather fizzled out.

Divock Origi scored again in the 87th minute to confirm his side's victory, but in truth, the Reds were cruising to victory anyway.

The football may not have been up to the standards we expect for a European final, but there was some other excitement in the form of a streaker.

Midway through the first half, Instagram model Kinsey Wolanski made it past security and onto the pitch in Madrid, wearing nothing but a black swimsuit that read 'Vitaly Uncensored'.

It was later revealed that her stunt at the Wanda Metropolitano was one big advertisement for an X-rated website of the same name, run by her boyfriend Vitaly Zdorovetskiy.

Wolanski was taken away and arrested by police in Madrid, before being released shortly after.

On Wednesday, Marca reported that the streaker had been fined just €15,000 for her antics.

€5,000 of that for breaking onto the pitch and the other €10,000 was for illegally advertising 'Vitaly Uncensored'.

So essentially, Wolanski placed the advert for her boyfriend's website in a primetime slot - slap bang in the middle of the Champions League final - and it only cost her €15,000.

That's very smart business, considering that buying advertising around the Champions League final would have cost $3.97 million (£3.14m).

The figure comes from Darren Rovell, a sports betting and business expert, who tweeted about Wolanski's streak.

Unsurprisingly, Zdorovetskiy was very impressed with his girlfriend's work, tweeting an image of her shortly after the final with the caption "I can't wait to marry you."

After hearing just how little Wolanski has been fined, he'll no doubt be even happier now.