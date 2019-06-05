There was a real feeling that Liverpool's win in the Champions League was a watershed moment.

For all the countless improvements made under Jurgen Klopp, the one thing lacking was that first trophy and victory over Tottenham finally ended the drought at Anfield.

In fact, it was Liverpool's first piece of silverware since the forgettable 2012 League Cup final, where they scraped a victory against Championship side Cardiff on penalties.

The Reds had been desperately unlucky since that day at Wembley, suffering defeat in the 2016 League Cup and Europa League climaxes as well as last year's Champions League final.

What makes the situation all the more interesting is that trophy drought had allowed Manchester United to become the most decorated club in English football history.

Liverpool rise to 42 trophies

Their final Premier League title win under Sir Alex Ferguson saw them top Liverpool's league tally, but they still needed a few more accolades to move into first place overall.

That crucial moment wouldn't come until the arrival of Jose Mourinho, when a 2-0 victory over Ajax in the Europa League final pushed them above Liverpool and on to 42 trophies.

The Red Devils would then fail to build on their lead by suffering a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in last year's FA Cup final. As a result, Liverpool have taken the opportunity to pounce.

Most decorated English clubs

It would be fair to say that United and Liverpool have somewhat differed this season and the latter's European success couldn't have made the disparity any clearer.

The victory in Madrid meant that Liverpool regained a share of the throne with United, now both on 42 trophies, but the Reds now have double the amount of European Cups as their rival.

Plus, bearing in mind Liverpool's form, it now seems inevitable that they will make it to 43 trophies first and regain the outright lead they held for so many years.

What about the rest of the list, though? It won't come as much of a surprise that Arsenal take the third step of the podium and they boast more FA Cup wins than any other club.

Chelsea are on the next rung of the ladder, while fellow ex-European champions Aston Villa make an appearance in fourth, followed by the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham.

Everton, Newcastle and Blackburn then complete the top ten, but remain a significant distance behind the leading duo.

So, there you have it, Liverpool have managed to peg back their biggest rivals at the top of the rankings and moving clear will give them extra motivation next season.

Who do you think will win a trophy next - Liverpool or United?