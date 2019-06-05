Gianluigi Buffon will leave Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires at the end of this month.

The Italian goalkeeper endured an underwhelming season in France.

After joining from Juventus last summer, he made just 25 appearances in his only season as he shared playing time with Alphonse Areola.

PSG confirmed the news on Wednesday afternoon.

Making the announcement on Twitter, PSG wrote: "A gentleman on and off the field and an extraordinary teammate. We wish you the best for the rest."

Buffon said just a few days ago that he thought he had a successful season.

Speaking to the club's official website, per CalcioMercato, he said: "I am extremely happy because it is never easy to win, especially at 41 years. It's hard to stay on top, but I think I played a great season.

"I made a mistake against Manchester United, but overall I'm satisfied. We must not forget that before the challenge of return we had made an incredible journey, full of conviction and hope."

Buffon revealed that he turned down PSG's offer of a new contract.

"Today ends my adventure out of Italy. Paris Saint-Germain offered to renew my contract but I did not accept, driven by the desire to face new experiences," he said on Instagram, per Goal.

PSG could now bring in a replacement for Buffon this summer.

And could his replacement be David de Gea?

De Gea is stalling on signing a new contract with the Red Devils.

The Spanish goalkeeper is open to signing a new contract with the English club, but they are reportedly unwilling to meet his £350,000-per-week demands.

PSG, on the other hand, are believed to be willing to match those demands.

If the French club are able to sign De Gea this summer, that will be a big step towards completing their ambition of winning their first Champions League title.