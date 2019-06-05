Marco Reus has been named the VDV Bundesliga Player of the Year for the 2018/19 season.

There can be little doubting that Reus is one of the most popular players in world football and it has been brilliant for fans to see him in full fitness this year.

Reus has been plagued with injuries in recent years, spending a total of almost 900 days on the sidelines with Pubitis and cruciate ligament problems proving particularly damaging.

That's not to mention the fact Reus has watched as players like Robert Lewandowski, Mats Hummsels and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have left the club since his arrival.

Through all of this, the German has stayed incredibly loyal to Dortmund and that commitment has been reciprocated with the club's support of his injury problems.

Superb season for Reus

So, winning the coveted Bundesliga award is credit to both club and player, who have felt the benefits of playing the long game this season.

Reus has produced his most prolific campaign at Signal Iduna Park, contributing a combined 34 goals and assists in just 36 appearances.

Further to that, his Bundesliga goal tally of 17 saw him right amongst the top scorers with only Robert Lewandowski and Paco Alcacer bettering his total.

Named Bundesliga POTS

The Player of the Season award was voted on by Reus' fellow professionals, compared to the 2012 accolade he collected that was decided upon by journalists.

Not only that, but the 30-year-old was also named Germany's Player of the Season for 2018, reiterating his status as European football's comeback kid.

The only disappointment from this season is that Dortmund missed on the Bundesliga title, with their late drop in form allowing Bayern Munich to retain their crown.

Reus had rather unluckily moved to Dortmund in the summer of 2012 and thus arrived too late for their two league wins under Jurgen Klopp.

As a result, the German forward will be more pumped than ever next season to recover from what has proven his closest miss since leaving Monchengladbach.

And if he replicates the kind of form he produced this season, you can be sure that Dortmund will be hot on Bayern's heels and looking for a first Bundesliga crown in nine years.

For now, though, he can celebrate a well deserved award and keep his fingers crossed that the injuries continue to stay away.

