James Milner on Liverpool's parade bus with the Champions League trophy..

James Milner insisted Liverpool’s parade bus stopped outside house of Hillsborough survivor

Liverpool are champions of Europe once again after beating Tottenham Hotspur at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi were enough to secure their sixth European Cup/Champions League trophy.

And they celebrated that fact in style.

The Reds enjoyed the traditional open-top bus parade, greeted by a reported 750,000 fans in Liverpool.

There were flares, smoke grenades, singing, dancing, and Jurgen Klopp nearly falling off the bus.

All in all, it was a fitting celebration for another historic Liverpool season.

But after the team's bus had made it through the chaos of the city centre, their vice-captain insisted on a quick stop.

According to the Liverpool Echo, James Milner asked for the bus to pull up outside the home of Reds supporter Andrew Devine.

Devine is a Hillsborough survivor, confined to a wheelchair and requiring round-the-clock care after the injuries he suffered that day - injuries that doctors believed would take his life.

James Milner with the Champions League trophy.

Milner, who had met Devine at Melwood on a couple of occasions, held up the cup for the 53-year-old to see outside his home.

"It was a very kind gesture and it made Andrew's day," his mother told the Echo.

Given that the parade went on over an hour longer than intended after delays, you could have forgiven Milner for letting it slip his mind.

He remembered and insisted on visiting, though, despite over four hours on top of a bus.

It really is a great gesture and yet another example of why Milner is so popular with the fans. He's got to be one of the most likeable players around.

James Milner

