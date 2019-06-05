Neymar has had a troubled season.

It was another injury hit campaign for the Brazilian forward as he managed just 28 games for Paris Saint-Germain, scoring 23 times.

He has also been given two lengthy bans this season.

Neymar ranted about the officials after PSG's Champions League exit to Manchester United, meaning he is banned for the club's first three group stage games next campaign.

And he punched a fan in the face after PSG lost the Coupe de France final, earning him another three match ban.

The 27-year-old would have been hoping for a summer with Brazil where he made the headlines for his performances on the pitch rather than his antics off it.

But that has not been the case.

Neymar has been stripped off the captaincy, while he was also criticised for his reaction to being nutmegged by 19-year-old Weverton in training.

And, although not necessarily for bad reasons, Neymar has created more headlines by turning up to training in his personalised helicopter.

Watch a video of it landing in training below:

The helicopter is made by Mercedes and, according to AS, is Batman inspired.

It is painted completely black, just like the vehicles of the Gotham super hero, while it features Batman logos on it's seats.

View some images of the helicopter below:

The aircraft has the capacity for up to 10 passengers and is designed for civilian use as well as to aid medical and rescue services around the world.

It has his initials, 'NJR' on the side.

According to Marca, the aircraft is 13.64 meters long and 3.95 meters in height and has a cruising speed of 248 km/h.

And it's also worth an eye-watering €13 million.

That's some entrance to make to training.